Traffic A busy day for police at the new Haymarket DDI intersection
Photo: VDOT Northern Virginia
HAYMARKET, Va. — The first Diverging Diamond Interchange in Northern Virginia opened Saturday at Route 15 and Interstate 66 in Haymarket.
The interchange is unlike others in the state because it removes the need for drivers to make dangerous left turns across oncoming traffic. It also puts traffic on the opposite side of the street as drivers pass through the interchange.
The new interchange is quickly becoming the standard in the state with another one planned at Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road in Stafford.
The new street configuration and traffic pattern changes today in Haymarket led to some confusion today, and police want drivers to be aware of the changes.
From Haymarket Chief of Police Kevin Lands:
Send news and photos to Potomac LocalHere are some observations the Haymarket Police Department observed and handled during today’s rush hour traffic at the DDI. Any help getting the word out would be helpful. Thanks.VDOT detail- monitored A.M. rush traffic at the diversion diamond interchange. No crashes to report at this time. However other items of note were observed.1) Incorrect use of the traffic pattern-Three motorists claimed to be confused while entering or exiting the diamond on the Heathcote side. Two drivers stayed to the right while attempting to travel south on Rt.15 on a northbound portion. They were stopped prior to the I-66 eastbound ramps. Both drivers claimed to be confused and attempted to just stay right. The third driver was traveling north on Rt.15 and attempted to exit the diamond and ended up in the southbound lanes but was then able to correct.
2) Traffic signal violations –Multiple red traffic signal violations were noted. Motorists, especially exiting I-66 east to Rt. 15 southbound. Motorists are either not seeing or failing to obey the posted signs of stop here on red and no turn on red. Vehicles are passing underneath the traffic signal while making a right and entering the diamond.3) Vehicles entering closed construction areas- Observed multiple vehicles exiting I-66 east, travel towards the top of the ramp with the intention to travel north on Rt.15. These vehicles failed to follow the curve into the diamond and continued straight entering the barreled area construction zone with the intention of turning left to travel Rt.15 north from the construction area.4) Stop bar compliance – as required all intersections are posted with a solid white stop bar. However vehicles are passing the stop bars and in some cases entering the intersections stopping just prior to the traffic signals.Motorist assist – a vehicle ran out of fuel while at the intersection of the 66 E. offramp and Route 15. The motorist was able to get assistance from a coworker in the vehicle was removed from the roadway.Traffic obstruction – checked on a complaint of construction vehicles blocking the roadway at 15 and Heathcote. The vehicles were related to the diamond detail. The vehicles were removed from the roadway.Traffic enforcement:No summonses were issuedWarnings –3 fail to obey highway lane markings3 fail to obey red traffic signal3 entering closed roadway
