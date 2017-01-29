From the National Weather Service:

“The most likely scenario is for most locations to receive a coating to an inch of snow…but a thin band of 1-3” is possible where the banding precipitation does setup. Will assess the new guidance this afternoon before making a decision on headlines. The snow should be moving out between 4 and 6 am across most areas…but temps will continue to fall below freezing. Therefore…any wet or slushy roads may freeze during the morning rush causing treacherous travel conditions.” “THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR THE MARYLAND PORTION OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER, AND ADJACENT COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA AS WELL AS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. .DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA TONIGHT…”

From VDOT:

“Drivers in northern Virginia are asked to monitor forecasts and plan for snow showers to impact tomorrow morning’s commute. Please watch for slow-moving trucks today as they pretreat roads through the region. Crews will spray brine on interstates and main roads to help prevent snow from sticking when it begins to fall overnight. Tonight, crews will load materials and stage roadside by 10 p.m. They will remain on duty through Monday to treat roads with salt and sand as needed, as pavement temperatures are expected to be near freezing. Drivers are asked to: · Monitor weather forecasts closely, as storm timing and intensity can always change.

· Check weather and road conditions before leaving, and adjust commutes or allow additional travel time.

· Reduce speeds; use headlights; do not overdrive conditions.”

Update