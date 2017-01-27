One block from Stafford murder scene, sign solicits tips in case

An electronic variable message board sign, normally used for warning drivers of impending traffic changes or road closures, was used Friday afternoon to solicit tips in a murder case.

The Stafford sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting death of 26-year-old Jorge Melo, who was shot and killed Sunday, January 22, 2017, in the 300 block of Madison Court.

The sign, sitting about a block away near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Travis Lane, asked anyone with information to call Stafford County Crime Solvers.

The sign is one of the multiple pleas for information the sheriff’s office has made this week seeking help from the public in the murder case.