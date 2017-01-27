News One block from Stafford murder scene, sign solicits tips in case
An electronic variable message board sign, normally used for warning drivers of impending traffic changes or road closures, was used Friday afternoon to solicit tips in a murder case.
The Stafford sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting death of 26-year-old Jorge Melo, who was shot and killed Sunday, January 22, 2017, in the 300 block of Madison Court.
The sign, sitting about a block away near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Travis Lane, asked anyone with information to call Stafford County Crime Solvers.
The sign is one of the multiple pleas for information the sheriff’s office has made this week seeking help from the public in the murder case.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017