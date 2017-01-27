News Manassas mobile vet tech not guilty in animal cruelty case
Kimberly Skinner, a mobile vet tech charged last fall by a Manassas police with cruelty to animals, was found not guilty.
Skinner had her day in Prince William General District Court Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Here’s a statement from the company police said Skinner was working for at the time she was charged, NOVA Mobile Vet:
“NoVa Mobile Vet is pleased with the expected outcome reached in court yesterday.
While everyone at the practice is saddened by the loss of any pet, false, libelous, and defamatory statements against a practice with thousands of appreciative pet owners will not go unchallenged. It has been a frustrating few months listening to these false statements and actions in the press attributed to Ms. Kimberly Skinner and Dr. Eric Cryan after they have spent decades tirelessly working for the care and well being of animals.
Anyone interested in the full story is encouraged to read the entire court transcript.
With true crime and other serious problems to deal with, we are appalled that the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s office would choose to proceed with this case and waste such a tremendous amount of valuable resources on this matter…
NoVa Mobile Vet would like to thank their loyal, intelligent, clients who stuck with them through these false allegations. We would also like to thank the Woolley Stout and Protorae Law firms for their tireless work in the defense of our practice and its reputation.”
