From VDOT:

One lane is closed on the Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business) between Fredericksburg and Stafford County due to a hole that has formed in the bridge deck.

: The right eastbound travel lane is closed. All other lanes on the bridge are not affected, and remain open.

The hole is approximately 2 feet by 2 feet across. Tonight, crews are covering the hole with a steel plate, which will be sealed with an asphalt mix used in cold temperatures.