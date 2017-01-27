Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

Updated: Chatham Bridge completed

by Potomac Local on January 27, 2017 at 4:41 pm Leave a Comment
From VDOT: 

One lane is closed on the Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business) between Fredericksburg and Stafford County due to a hole that has formed in the bridge deck. 

: The right eastbound travel lane is closed. All other lanes on the bridge are not affected, and remain open. 

The hole is approximately 2 feet by 2 feet across. Tonight, crews are covering the hole with a steel plate, which will be sealed with an asphalt mix used in cold temperatures.

Update from VDOT at 4:45 p.m. Jan 27, 2017:

CORRECTION: This traffic alert was intended to be sent on Wednesday, Jan. 25. All repairs to the Chatham Bridge were completed by the morning of Thursday, Jan. 26. No repairs are currently underway. We apologize for any inconvenience.

 

