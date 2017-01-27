Cabbie robbed, pistol whipped

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On January 25 at 8:33PM, officers responded to the 8200 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 60-year-old man of Alexandria, reported to police that he picked up two unknown men in Alexandria in his taxi then transported them to the above area. While the victim was driving, one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money. At some point, the victim was hit on the head with the handgun. The suspects then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, 6’00”- 6’03”, 160lbs with a medium build and full beard

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt

Hispanic male, 5’05”, with a thin build and full beard