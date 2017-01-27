Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

42°

Menu

News
Cabbie robbed, pistol whipped

by Potomac Local on January 27, 2017 at 5:12 pm Leave a Comment
police-suv

From Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On January 25 at 8:33PM, officers responded to the 8200 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 60-year-old man of Alexandria, reported to police that he picked up two unknown men in Alexandria in his taxi then transported them to the above area. While the victim was driving, one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money. At some point, the victim was hit on the head with the handgun. The suspects then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.  The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, 6’00”- 6’03”, 160lbs with a medium build and full beard

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt

Hispanic male, 5’05”, with a thin build and full beard

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Crime, News, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...