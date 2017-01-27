News African-American Photography Exhibit at Center for the Arts
Submitted:
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC DST) will partner with the Prince William Center for the Arts to host a special reception with live music and light hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the opening of the Exposure Group’s African-American Photography Exhibit.
The exhibit opening and reception will take place Saturday, February 4, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the entire community. The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle Street, Manassas.
To commemorate Black History Month, the Center will display the photographic works throughout February. The exhibit will feature the works of more than 20 members of the Exposure Group, an African–American photographers’ association located in Washington, D.C.
