‘Silver Sparkles Family Fun Day’ in Woodbridge this year

pwcMoms.com, a local resource blog for families with over 10,000 followers, will again host its popular “Silver Sparkles Family Fun Day” on Saturday, February 18th from 1pm-5pm at Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center in Woodbridge, Virginia. The event, organized by website owner Kristina Kotlus, raises money for brain cancer research, inspired by Kotlus’ own battle with the disease. “I was diagnosed with an ependymoma at 29, and going through the surgery, the radiation, and the recovery inspired me to help fight for a cure so that others won’t have to endure what I did.”

All the profits from the event are donated to the Race for Hope DC, which is held annually in May. Kotlus and her family will also run in the 5k. “We’ve participated in the Race for Hope since my diagnosis- including when I was still in treatment. I think that my mid-radiation 5k time was 72 minutes- it’s definitely improved since then,” Kotlus noted.

The event includes many local family-friendly businesses, and plenty of activities to keep the family busy and having fun. “We are very excited to have Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center partnering with us for the event this year, which will include moonbounces, face painters, games, a magic show, food truck, smoothies, GameTruck, Chick Fil A, Uncle Slam, and more! We hope lots of families will join us for this fun day!”

One ticket is needed per family (not per person) and they are $15 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silver-sparkles-family-fun-day-2017-tickets-30673227449 or $20 at the door the day of the event. Tickets include all activities and performances, food, beverages, and raffle tickets will be available for cash purchase. Donations will also be accepted. For additional information visit pwcmoms.com.