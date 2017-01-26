Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

62°

Menu

Traffic
Tons of OmniRide bus stops will be missed Friday afternoon

by Potomac Local on January 26, 2017 at 11:32 am Leave a Comment
Dozens of OmniRide busses are lined up ready to go out on the afternoon runs at PRTC in Woodbridge.

From PRTC: 

The annual March for Life will take place on Friday, January 27 in Washington, D.C.

Road closures will impact many OmniRide trips in the early afternoon, and there is a chance that road closures may be extended and impact PM rush hour trips. All riders should anticipate delays due to congestion caused by the road closures.

Routes directly affected are the Dale City-Washington, Montclair-Washington, and South Route 1 OmniRide.

At this time, the following trips are expected to detour and/or miss stops: MX-1, D-101, MC-101, MC-102, MC-103, MC-104, MC-105, MC-106, RS-1, and RS-2. Later trips may also detour and miss stops. Buses will return to normal routing as soon as conditions allow.

The MX-1 (departing PRTC at 10:53 a.m.) will end at the Pentagon Transit Center. 

Missed stops: 

–14th & Independence;

–14th & Reagan Bldg.;

–14th & Pennsylvania;

–14th & F;

–14th & New York;

–I & 15th;

–I & 18th;

–19th & H;

–19th & F;

–19th & E

 

The D101 will begin at the Pentagon at 12:27.

Missed Stops: 

–Virginia & 21st;

–18th & F;

–18th & Pennsylvania;

–H & Jackson;

–15th & New York;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Independence

 

The MC101 will begin at the Pentagon at 12:34.

Missed Stops: 

–D & 7th;

–7th & Maryland;

–4th & Madison;

–Pennsylvania & Constitution;

–Pennsylvania & 7th;

–11th & E;

–14th & F;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Independence

 

Montclair-Washington PM OmniRide (starting with MC-102) and South Route 1 OmniRide trips will begin at Pennsylvania & 7th until the march crosses over Constitution after Pennsylvania (normally by 4 p.m.) Once the marchers are past Constitution, the trips will begin service at L’Enfant.

Missed stops: 

–D & 7th;

–7th & Maryland;

–4th & Madison;

–Pennsylvania at Constitution

 

Alternate Stops: 

–14th & F;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Pennsylvania

 

Further updates will be sent as necessary.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...