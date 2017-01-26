Tons of OmniRide bus stops will be missed Friday afternoon

From PRTC:

The annual March for Life will take place on Friday, January 27 in Washington, D.C.

Road closures will impact many OmniRide trips in the early afternoon, and there is a chance that road closures may be extended and impact PM rush hour trips. All riders should anticipate delays due to congestion caused by the road closures.

Routes directly affected are the Dale City-Washington, Montclair-Washington, and South Route 1 OmniRide.

At this time, the following trips are expected to detour and/or miss stops: MX-1, D-101, MC-101, MC-102, MC-103, MC-104, MC-105, MC-106, RS-1, and RS-2. Later trips may also detour and miss stops. Buses will return to normal routing as soon as conditions allow.

The MX-1 (departing PRTC at 10:53 a.m.) will end at the Pentagon Transit Center.

Missed stops:

–14th & Independence;

–14th & Reagan Bldg.;

–14th & Pennsylvania;

–14th & F;

–14th & New York;

–I & 15th;

–I & 18th;

–19th & H;

–19th & F;

–19th & E

The D101 will begin at the Pentagon at 12:27.

Missed Stops:

–Virginia & 21st;

–18th & F;

–18th & Pennsylvania;

–H & Jackson;

–15th & New York;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Independence

The MC101 will begin at the Pentagon at 12:34.

Missed Stops:

–D & 7th;

–7th & Maryland;

–4th & Madison;

–Pennsylvania & Constitution;

–Pennsylvania & 7th;

–11th & E;

–14th & F;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Independence

Montclair-Washington PM OmniRide (starting with MC-102) and South Route 1 OmniRide trips will begin at Pennsylvania & 7th until the march crosses over Constitution after Pennsylvania (normally by 4 p.m.) Once the marchers are past Constitution, the trips will begin service at L’Enfant.

Missed stops:

–D & 7th;

–7th & Maryland;

–4th & Madison;

–Pennsylvania at Constitution

Alternate Stops:

–14th & F;

–14th & Commerce;

–14th & Pennsylvania

Further updates will be sent as necessary.