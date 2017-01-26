Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Prince William Forest Park to hold ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

by Potomac Local on January 26, 2017 at 9:18 am Leave a Comment
It is time for some spring cleaning! Operation Clean Sweep is an annual spring time volunteer event. This year it will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Grab your family, neighbor, or a friend.

This is a great event for volunteers of all ages. Volunteers like you help preserve cabins for the enjoyment of all for generations to come. Operation Clean Sweep is one of our greatest volunteer events in the park. Because of volunteers over the years, the historic cabins are still in use today.

Please RSVP to Ranger Kerri at kerri_syrus@nps.gov or call 703-221-7181.

