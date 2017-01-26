Prince William County chapter of the NAACP elects Bailey president

Submitted:

The local Prince William County chapter of the NAACP has elected a new President and a new Executive Committee. Local pastor and veteran, Rev. Cozy Bailey, has been elected President for a two-year term, succeeding Karl Brower as the leader of the local civic group. Rev. Bailey, an associate minister at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, served as the 1st Vice President for the past two years under Brower’s presidency.

Rev. Bailey has been an ordained minister since June 2010. Prior to his ordination, Bailey served as a deacon in a variety of churches for over 20 years as he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Rev. Bailey graduated from the Naval Academy and was commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps upon his graduation with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. He obtained a Masters of Business Administration from Boston University while on active duty. Bailey served 23 years in a variety of venues, including Operation Desert Storm. Among the military citations received are the Navy Commendation Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Meritorious Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit. Rev. Bailey retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

The installation ceremony took place at the historic First Baptist Church of Manassas. In addition to Rev. Bailey being elected President, the chapter elected and installed the following Executive Officers: Vice-President – EJ Scott; 2nd Vice President – Keith Smith; 3rd Vice President – Rev. Ardine Marie; Secretary – Helen Stackhouse; Treasurer – Emily Proctor; and Assistant Treasurer – William Stackhouse. The newly installed Executive Committee include: Andrea Bailey; Marvella Johnson; Donald Scoggins; Alice Davis; and John Steinbach.