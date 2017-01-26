News Stafford needs leads in Melo murder
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the January 22, 2017 shooting death of Jorge Melo on Madison Court. Two photos of Mr. Melo appear here. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any persons who may have had affiliations with Mr. Melo or who may be responsible for his death.
Anyone with ANY information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400. Stafford Crime Solvers is sharing resources with this investigation. Crime doesn’t pay – but Crime Solvers does. Contact Crime Solvers (where callers may remain anonymous) at 540-659-2020 or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (274637).
