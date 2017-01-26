Montclair library time capsule going out ‘on a ledge’

From Prince William County Public Library System spokesman Andrew Spence:

The Library is very excited about celebrating Montclair’s [Community Library, located at 5049 Waterway Drive] 1 year anniversary. On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the festivities will start at 1:00 p.m. There will be live music, face painting, crafts and games that are perfect for the whole family. In addition, there will be some cake and cupcakes to enjoy.

Along with all the fun, we will hold a ceremony to commemorate all the effort and dedication it took to bring such a wonderful community feature to the Potomac District. At the ceremony, we will be join by the Corinne Doerr, Library Board Potomac District Appointee, and Supervisor Maureen Caddigan, Potomac District Board of County Supervisor, who will speak at the event.

Now, the “time capsule” dedication is a unique endeavor. Since the majority of the grounds near the library is primarily associated with Montclair’s environmental buildout, as it is LEED Certified. The Montclair Library staff got together and arranged an alternative solution. They are collecting items for a storage trunk that will be sealed and stowed above on a ledge inside the building. It is a creative solution that will certainly attractive a curious eye.