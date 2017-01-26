Man armed with handgun tries to rob Manassas check cashing office

From Manassas police:

Attempted Robbery

On Jan. 21, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Cash for Gold, located at 9013 Centreville Rd, for a report of an attempted robbery. The store clerk stated a subject wearing a ski mask and gloves entered the business and displayed a handgun. The store clerk advised he was able to lock himself and in a back room when the offender arrived, and was unharmed during the incident. The offender eventually fled the scene. No items were reported stolen.