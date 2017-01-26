Dulles Glass and Mirror relocating to Prince William, bringing 40 jobs

From the Virginia’s Governor’s Office:

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations in a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Dulles Glass and Mirror [currently located at 9151 Euclid Ave in Manassas City] is a privately held company that manufactures glass, mirror and shower doors for residential and commercial uses. The company delivers its products nationally and offers installation services in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Dulles Glass and Mirror also offers a large variety of glass and mirror products that are customizable through its online store.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc.’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing a technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. 40 new jobs over the next five years.