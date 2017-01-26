News Dulles Glass and Mirror relocating to Prince William, bringing 40 jobs
From the Virginia’s Governor’s Office:
Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations in a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.
Dulles Glass and Mirror [currently located at 9151 Euclid Ave in Manassas City] is a privately held company that manufactures glass, mirror and shower doors for residential and commercial uses. The company delivers its products nationally and offers installation services in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Dulles Glass and Mirror also offers a large variety of glass and mirror products that are customizable through its online store.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc.’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing a technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. 40 new jobs over the next five years.
From Prince William County Department of Economic Development:
Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc., plans to expand its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing and warehousing operations, with $7.5 million investment and generate 40 net new jobs, with an average wage of $51,092, over a five-year period. Additionally, the company is retaining and transferring all 96 employees to the new company headquarters, which will be located at 7610 Doane Drive, Manassas, Prince William County, VA 20109.
Dulles Glass and Mirror Inc., will receive the proceeds of an Economic Development Opportunity Fund (EDOF) grant in the amount of $100,000, for the purpose of helping to offset existing building renovations and new equipment purchase costs and assist the company in the location of its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehousing operations.
Prince William County’s central location in the Mid-Atlantic allows for easy access to a large number of U.S. markets on the East Coast including five of the ten largest MSAs (New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Boston) within a day’s drive. It offers immediate access to two major U.S. interstate corridors – I-95 and I-66, both of which are connected by Prince William County Parkway (Route 234).
