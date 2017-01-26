News Countdown to Cabelas
All is quiet outside Cabelas in Gainesville, but it won’t be that way for long.
The outdoor retailer announced it will open its doors March 9.
The store is located at 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, behind the Virginia Gateway shopping center. The storefront is an easy view from Interstate 66.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
Sponsored Post
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Sponsored Post
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Sponsored Post
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Sponsored Post