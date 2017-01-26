Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

by Potomac Local on January 26, 2017 at 10:12 am Leave a Comment

cabelas1
cabelas2
cabelas3

All is quiet outside Cabelas in Gainesville, but it won’t be that way for long. 

The outdoor retailer announced it will open its doors March 9

The store is located at 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, behind the Virginia Gateway shopping center. The storefront is an easy view from Interstate 66.

