1 Million Cups answers your questions

by Potomac Local on January 26, 2017 at 9:39 am Leave a Comment
Jessica Drummond with JD Wellness was our presenter at 1 Million Cups Prince William this Wednesday. 

Last week, we had an impromptu session where attendees had the opportunity to present their own challenges. As always, it was a dynamic session full of great ideas.

Some of the questions that were addressed:
-When considering supporting a fundraising event for a charitable organization, What sponsor perks are most important?
-What are some best practices for identifying target clients?
-What are some best practices for attracting attendees for classes and events?
-What steps should I take before opening a business in Virginia?

We meet every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser will present at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. He’s also a 1 Million Cups volunteer organizer. 

