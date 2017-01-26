News 1 Million Cups answers your questions
Submitted:
Jessica Drummond with JD Wellness was our presenter at 1 Million Cups Prince William this Wednesday.
Last week, we had an impromptu session where attendees had the opportunity to present their own challenges. As always, it was a dynamic session full of great ideas.
Some of the questions that were addressed:
-When considering supporting a fundraising event for a charitable organization, What sponsor perks are most important?
-What are some best practices for identifying target clients?
-What are some best practices for attracting attendees for classes and events?
-What steps should I take before opening a business in Virginia?
We meet every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser will present at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. He’s also a 1 Million Cups volunteer organizer.
