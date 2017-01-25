Suspect in Triangle gunfight turned himself in to police.

From Prince William County police:

Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation

*ADDITIONAL ARREST – On January 19, JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, the second suspect involved in a shooting which occurred in the 3600 block of Wharf Ln in Triangle on January 18, turned himself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge.

Arrested on January 19:

JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, 19, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle

Charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: March 8, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond