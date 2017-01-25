Route 610 traffic shift set for Wednesday night in Stafford

From Virginia Department of Transportation:

All lanes will remain open, but drivers should stay alert for a new traffic pattern on

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) near Onville Road

On Wednesday evening, Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) traffic in Stafford County will be shifted slightly onto new pavement just west of the Onville Road intersection.

The traffic shift is part of a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project underway at Garrisonville Road and Onville Road to expand the intersection and add turn lanes.

Two westbound and two eastbound lanes of Garrisonville Road will remain open during the traffic shift, which will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. All work will be finished by 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Motorists are encouraged to stay alert as they approach the work zone and follow direction from the flagging crew.

Workers are starting final construction activities for the intersection project, which is on schedule to be finished in May 2017.

After the traffic shift Wednesday night, crews will work to build a new raised concrete median on Garrisonville Road west of Onville Road. The median will contain drainage structures.

Construction of the median will change the traffic pattern for several commercial entrances on Garrisonville Road. Left turns will no longer be permitted into the Garrisonville Village shopping center entrance from Route 610 westbound. Left turns will also not be permitted from eastbound Route 610 into the North Stafford Medical Park and CVS entrances.

Project Background

Construction began in December 2015 on a $14.9 million project to improve operations and reduce congestion at the Garrisonville Road and Onville Road intersection.

The project is building double left turn lanes on eastbound Route 610 for traffic turning onto Onville Road. Triple left turn lanes are being built on Onville Road for traffic turning onto eastbound Route 610.

A pedestrian crossing will be installed on the North side of Garrisonville Road, crossing Onville Road.