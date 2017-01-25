News Competitive Edge in Woodbridge to celebrate 1 year anniversary
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center will celebrate its first year in business Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its facility at 14849 Persistence Drive, Featherstone Industrial Park, Woodbridge. This is a free event for all ages and open to the public. The event will include food tastings, birthday cake, chair massages, nutrition coaching and membership specials. Food trucks will be on site. Free training stations will include golf with a virtual screen, sports performance, Zumba, Vertimax assessments, a curveball machine and more.
Competitive Edge aims to develop the “complete athlete,” using performance sports training. Members enhance their athletic performance and develop a competitive edge to excel in their desired sport.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017