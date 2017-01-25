Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Competitive Edge in Woodbridge to celebrate 1 year anniversary

Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center will celebrate its first year in business Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its facility at 14849 Persistence Drive, Featherstone Industrial Park, Woodbridge. This is a free event for all ages and open to the public. The event will include food tastings, birthday cake, chair massages, nutrition coaching and membership specials. Food trucks will be on site. Free training stations will include golf with a virtual screen, sports performance, Zumba, Vertimax assessments, a curveball machine and more.

Competitive Edge aims to develop the “complete athlete,” using performance sports training. Members enhance their athletic performance and develop a competitive edge to excel in their desired sport.

