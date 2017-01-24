Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Visual map of ideas on Route 1/123 interchange in Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on January 24, 2017 at 8:39 am Leave a Comment
route123ideas

Last week we published a letter to Supervisor Frank Principi outlining a proposed fix to an long-talked about interchange at Route 1 and 123 in Woodbridge. 

Here’s a visual depiction of those changes. 

 

