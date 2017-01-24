From Stafford County Public Schools:

The Stafford School Board is examining a variety of options, including redistricting, to address the increasing current and projected enrollment of students in the division.

The increasing number of students at Colonial Forge High School is of particular concern at this time. A Community Input and Information Session is scheduled on Thursday, January 26, 2017

at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School. In case of inclement weather, this community meeting will take place on January 30, 2017. The meeting is designed to provide information about the current and expected growth in our school community and to allow an opportunity for all citizens to engage in a collaborative process to identify possible solutions.

The January 26, 2017 meeting is the first of several meetings that will occur prior to any School Board adoption of any redistricting plan.

High School Redistricting Dates:

January 26, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. – Colonial Forge High School – Community Input

January 30, 2017- Alternate Date in Case of Inclement Weather.

February 16, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. – Professional Development Center 13 – Work Session

March 1, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. – Colonial Forge High School – Public Hearing

March 2, 2017 – Alternate Date in Case of Inclement Weather.

March 14, 2017 – On School Board Agenda for School Board Meeting

Please log onto our website at www.staffordschools.net for more information on Redistricting.