Traffic OId Centerville Road bridge repairs begin tomorrow
MANASSAS – Rehabilitation of the Old Centreville Road bridge over Bull Run will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
During construction, traffic crossing the bridge will be controlled via temporary signals.
The bridge, built in 1968, is in poor structural condition overall, with cracks and other signs of deterioration in its piers and concrete abutments.
The $4 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2017. The contractor is Martins Construction Corporation.
