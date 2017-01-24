Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Carly Fiorina will speak the Prince William County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

by Potomac Local on January 24, 2017 at 6:46 pm Leave a Comment
fiorina

2016 Republican Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina will speak the Prince William County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. 

The $85 per ticket event will take place 7 p.m. March 4 at Heritage Hunt Country Club, at 6901 Arthur Hills Drive in Gainesville. 

