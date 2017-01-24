Brew Republic brews commemoration for the inauguration

Submitted:

This week’s Inauguration festivities are getting their own craft beer.

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA (January 16, 2017) — Brew Republic Bierwerks (www.brewrepublic.beer), a local craft brewery located in Woodbridge, Virginia, is brewing two limited release beers exclusively for two of the official inaugural events.

The two beers, created for these historical events and approved by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, consist of: the Inaugur-Ale (Winter Spiced Ale), a medium bodied and sweet finishing English brown ale brewed with local honey, fresh ginger, and cinnamon sticks; and Great Again (American Stout), an easy-drinking and silky smooth dark American ale with prominent coffee and chocolate flavors.

The official events, including the Salute to our Armed Services Ball, will have the special edition Brew Republic beer on tap, as well as promotional commemorative items related to the two original recipe brews.

