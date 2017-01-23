· Good morning Prince William – Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to deliver a noon meal to homebound seniors. Come be part of this wonderful team of volunteers who go out 5 days a week to share a warm meal and a friendly face. Volunteers are needed on both sides of the community, either picking up at the Woodbridge Senior Center or the Manassas Senior Center. This super activity only takes 2 hours or so making it perfect for busy retirees, moms with their kids in school or a professional or can flex out of work for these 2 hours. You pick the day of the week best for your schedule! Please give Melodee a call at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.

· The Virginia Volunteerism and Service Conference Is May 16-17 in Richmond. This is a fun, worthwhile opportunity for volunteer managers from across the Commonwealth. It offers workshops, networking events and opportunities for service. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from or share with others. Please visit their website to learn more at, virginiaservice.virginia.gov. This conference is a bargain so come invest in your professional development.

· Saved Hands Foundation is looking for a volunteer to manage their volunteer program. Duties include recruitment, management and training of volunteers as well as strengthen public and private programs in a fast paced office. Candidates should have experience in volunteer management, nonprofit organization or other leadership qualities. Please email info@savedhandsfoundation.org or call Pamela at (703) 895-6681 to learn more.

· Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers in several capacities including helping at the ReStore, working the construction sites most Thursday- Saturdays or bring lunch to the construction volunteers on site. It’s super easy to see where you’re needed by visiting the volunteer calendar at: habitatpwc.org. Volunteers are the lifeline to giving well-deserving families home ownership and home repair programs right here in our community.

· Come join in the fun at the Souper Bowl Bingo event on Saturday January 28th to support the wonderful work of the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. The event is from 3-pm at the QBE building located at 14600 Washington Street in Haymarket. Bingo cards are just $1 each or I can of soup. There will be snacks and refreshments available for purchase and also lots of fun prizes. What a great way to spend a cold afternoon. Please email Alison with any questions at fundraising@haymarketfoodpantry.org.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to transport veterans to their doctors’ appointments and perhaps stop by the pharmacy to fill a new prescription. There is an immediate need in the Woodbridge area! It’s a great way to say thank you for their service. The second need is to present life skills to 4th grade students who may be home alone for a short time period after school. It’s a fun curriculum and certainly a fun age to work with. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info.

· SERVE in Manassas has two needs coming up. First they need a few volunteers to help at the end of January to help with the Annual Point in Time Count of homeless citizens living in various camps around the area. This task is for adults only. The second need is for a group, family or club to provide brunch or dinner on President’s Day February 20th to the 94 residents in the Family Shelter. You can bring it in or utilize their fabulous kitchen to cook and prepare. Your group of helpers will have a super time with this project so pull out your recipe box for fun ideas. Please email Navara with any questions at: ncannon@nvfs.org.

· Project Mend A House invites you to their free workshop series called Live Well Virginia beginning February 16th 9am-noon. The workshop provides the skills to manage conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain and other conditions. This first series will be at the Manassas Senior Center but they will have future programs at the Potomac Library, Arbor Terrace and the Woodbridge Senior Center. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 to learn more.

· Serving our Willing Warriors invites you to their Annual Monte Carlo Night on Saturday February 18th, 6-11pm. This fun event includes gaming tables and other activities. Volunteers are also needed to help spread the word, ticket sales, event prep and other tasks the night of the event. They also need volunteers to help prepare the house every Wednesday 10:30-1pm for the next guests and landscaping, grounds keeping as we get closer to spring. Please email Kimberly at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to learn more.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for PALS volunteers to visit clients in their homes. They have a man who enjoys music and would greatly appreciate a visit once or twice a month. Opportunities are always flexible! Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.