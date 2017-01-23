Overdose Ends in Arrest at Convenience Store on Garrisonville Road

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 19, 2017 at approximately 3:16 p.m. Deputy S.P. Whitt and Deputy D.C. Reed responded to an unknown medical emergency at the 7-Eleven located at 201 Garrisonville Road. Upon arrival deputies observed a female who appeared to be passed out inside her vehicle. After tapping on the window the subject awoke and seemed confused and disoriented.

She was identified as Britney Grant. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the female was taken into the ambulance for medical evaluation. As the subject was being evaluated, deputies were advised that Ms. Grant was wanted out of Spotsylvania and she was subsequently arrested.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and performed a scan of the vehicle. The K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics. Deputy Whitt then searched the vehicle and recovered a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance, foil wrappers containing brown powder, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Medical personnel transported Ms. Grant to the hospital where she was medically cleared.

Britney Belle Grant, age 25 of Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg, VA, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Paraphernalia. She was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.