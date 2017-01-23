From Manassas City Public Schools:

O’Hanlon Selected to Fill Vacant Seat on School Board

The School Board of the City of Manassas unanimously voted on January 4, 2017 to appoint Peter B. O’Hanlon to serve as its newest member. O’Hanlon was appointed to fill the vacant seat previously held by Pamela J. Sebesky, who resigned effective December 31 to serve on the City Council for the City of Manassas. O’Hanlon will serve until November 2017 when a special election is held to fill the remaining year of Sebesky’s original term (December 31, 2018).

During his first appearance with the board at its January 10 regularmeeting, O’Hanlon stated he was humbled by the appointment and thanked friends, family and the board for their support.

“Mr. O’Hanlon has been a familiar face in the City of Manassas for many years, leading and volunteering as his children progressed through the school division,” said Tim Demeria, board chairman. “With this appointment, we trust that he will bring a different, but welcomed perspective to the board and we look forward to working with him.”

O’Hanlon has been involved in the community and Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) for several years, including serving on the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Haydon Elementary, Mayfield Intermediate and Metz Middle schools. He also served in leadership capacities in his homeowners association and other civic organizations. Additionally, he is a 2015 graduate of the MCPS Parent and Community Leadership Academy (PCLA).

O’Hanlon and his wife, Ann, are the parents of five children who received their education through Manassas City Public Schools, the youngest now a senior in high school.

“I retired in June 2015 after thirty-four years of government service,” said O’Hanlon. “I now plan to utilize my time and experience to increase my service to the Manassas City community.”