News Man, 26, shot and killed in Stafford
STAFFORD, Va. — Twenty-six-year-old Stafford resident Jorge Leonardo Melo was shot and killed Sunday in North Stafford.
From the Stafford sheriff’s office:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred January 22, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Madison Court in Stafford, VA.
Patrol units arrived on the scene and observed a wounded man lying on the ground. C.P.R. was administered to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots and observed two males, wearing all black, fleeing the scene on foot. A black SUV also left the scene after the incident. A perimeter was established and K-9 tracks were attempted. There are no suspects identified at this time.
The victim is identified as Jorge Leonardo Melo, age 26 of Vista Woods Road in Stafford, VA.
The investigation is ongoing.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017