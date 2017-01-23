Man, 26, shot and killed in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. — Twenty-six-year-old Stafford resident Jorge Leonardo Melo was shot and killed Sunday in North Stafford.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred January 22, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Madison Court in Stafford, VA.

Patrol units arrived on the scene and observed a wounded man lying on the ground. C.P.R. was administered to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots and observed two males, wearing all black, fleeing the scene on foot. A black SUV also left the scene after the incident. A perimeter was established and K-9 tracks were attempted. There are no suspects identified at this time.

The victim is identified as Jorge Leonardo Melo, age 26 of Vista Woods Road in Stafford, VA.

The investigation is ongoing.