Elizabeth Guzman seeks to augment Medicaid and early childhood development programs.

Guzman submitted responses to our Project: Election survey posted below the jump.

Election information for 2017 from the Virginia Office of Elections:

6/13/17 June Primary (called if needed)

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, May 22, 2017 Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. 11/7/17 General Election and Special Elections

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, October 16, 2017 Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. Where do I go to vote?

PL: What are the top three major issues facing voters in your district?

Guzman: Expansion of Medicaid; expansion of early childhood education in the form of Early Head Start and Head Start; and create community support systems for veterans

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Guzman: Expansion of Medicaid; it is the right thing to do. There are currently 400,000 low-income Virginians that will qualify for this service if approved. Besides, it makes fiscal sense. What happens is that our tax money goes to the federal government, but if we were to offer Medicaid for all, Virginia will receive more than 7 billion dollars that could be used for health and other budget shortfalls. Our money is currently going to other states that do offer Medicaid for all meanwhile there are thousands of Virginians who are dying because they can’t afford to receive health care.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Guzman: As your Delegate for the 31st District, I should start by becoming familiar with the issues in my District. After learning the issues, I should fight for my constituents’ interest and advocate for our issues. As your Delegate, I also need to be approachable. When you talk to your constituents and listen to their needs, you will connect with them and they will know that you will be available if they need you.

Even though legislative session is from 6 to 8 weeks each year, as your Delegate, I should be mindful that the commitment with my constituents is all year long. Finally, I strongly believe that by having an ordinary person as your delegate to represent the ordinary resident of the 31st District will make the difference in this role.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Guzman: I am a public administrator and a social worker. I have ten years of experience working in local government and the school system in the Northern Virginia area. I am a long-time resident of the 31st District and I understand the needs of the people in my district.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well informed and understands the workings of state government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency?

Guzman: I don’t think the average citizen is well-informed. Therefore, I would like to create a weekly newsletter to be sent to all of the 31st District constituents who will subscribe to my web page. They will be able to subscribe when I will be knocking on doors as well. This newsletter could be sent electronically or via mail.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Guzman: This is the first time I am running for a public office. However, I have been an active member in the Democratic Party and an informed voter, so I have seen politicians making mistakes and I have learned from them. Personally and professionally, I see mistakes as opportunities to grow and make me a better person. I am a believer, so I understand and accept that events in your life happen for a reason.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Guzman: Because I believe that my education and experience have equipped me to do this job well. My experience as a first-generation immigrant is unique. I represent the struggles of many people who come to this country looking for a better opportunity for themselves and their families. Furthermore, as a long-time resident of my district, I know, first hand, the issues that my community is facing. I represent the diversity in my district. Prince William County is a majority minority county and we need to bring that diversity to Richmond.