Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

50°

Menu

News
One dead after fight in Stafford County

by Potomac Local on January 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm Leave a Comment
080911 Sheriff new car

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:  

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. last evening in the 1900 block of Green Tree Road.

An altercation between two parties resulted in the death of a male subject.

The case is in the very early stages of investigation and there is nothing further to report at this time.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Crime, News, Stafford,
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...