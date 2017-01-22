News One dead after fight in Stafford County
From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. last evening in the 1900 block of Green Tree Road.
An altercation between two parties resulted in the death of a male subject.
The case is in the very early stages of investigation and there is nothing further to report at this time.
