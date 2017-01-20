Surovell announces 2017 General Assembly Town Hall meetings

From the Senator Scott Surovell:

More information: Nadine Slocum, Chief of Staff

571.249.4484

Bryan Estey, Communication Director

860.371.7474

Richmond, Virginia. On Saturday, January 28th and Saturday, February 11th, Eastern Fairfax & Prince William County Members of the General Assembly will be hosting town halls to hear the concerns of residents during 2017 Legislative Session.

Senator Scott Surovell (D-36), Senator Adam Ebbin (D-30), Senator George Barker (D-39), Delegate Mark Sickles (D-43), Delegate Luke Torian (D-52) and Delegate Paul Krizek (D-44) will review their legislative agendas for the 2017 session, the status of current legislation, and answer questions from attendees.

Details are as follows:

January 28:

Northern Prince William County Town Hall with Senator Surovell

Occoquan Town Hall

314 Mill Street

Occoquan, Virginia 22125

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Southern Prince William County Town Hall with Senator Surovell and Delegate Torian

Forest Park High School Library

15721 Forest Park Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22193

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m

February 11:

Mount Vernon District Town Hall with Senator Surovell, Senator Ebbin, and Delegate Krizek

Walt Whitman Middle School

2500 Parkers Lane

Alexandria, VA 22306

9:00 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lee District Town Hall with Senator Surovell, Senator Barker, and Delegate Sickles

Hayfield Elementary School

7633 Telegraph Rd.

Alexandria, VA 22315

1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please note that the time and dates have changed since they were originally announced. Please mark your calendars accordingly.

The topics of discussions will include:

-Transportation

-The State Budget

-Medicaid Expansion

-Firearm Violence Prevention

-Consumer Protection/Predatory Lending

-Reproductive Choice Issues

-Education Funding & Reform

-Congressional Redistricting

-Marriage Equality & LGBTQ Rights

-Civil/Criminal Justice Reforms

-Investing in Green Energy

-Protecting Environmental Interests