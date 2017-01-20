Celebrate Black History Month with Prince William County’s Historic Preservation Division

Prince William County has a unique and extensive African American history that is preserved and interpreted through its surviving buildings. Enslaved African Americans worked at plantations within the county including Rippon Lodge and Ben Lomond. At Brentsville, both enslaved and free African Americans were placed on trial for various crimes, though they were unable to testify against their white neighbors.

Lucasville and the Barnes House preserve examples of how free African Americans built homes and communities to establish a life for themselves, and began to challenge racism and segregation after the Civil War in Prince William County.

Throughout the year, the community can visit Prince William County’s Historic Sites to learn about the African American experience in this region. Visitors may also join us in February as we celebrate Black History Month at many of our sites.

For more information, please call Prince William County’s Historic Preservation Division at 703-792-4754.

Weekends in February

Lucasville School Open House

On Saturdays and Sundays in February from 11am-4pm, visit the only surviving building of the Lucasville community and learn about the people who were impacted this small, but significant, symbol of the community. With a special performance by the Ebenezer Baptist Church on February 11, at 11 a.m., visit the 19th century schoolhouse and learn surprising facts about African American history in Prince William County and the Northern Virginia region.

Each weekend, enjoy several different activities in the schoolhouse including tours, photograph exhibits, and crafts. Lucasville School is located at 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas, VA, 20110; admission is free.

February 18

Every Day Full of Work: The African American Experience at Ben Lomond

During this special tour, explore the historic home and slave quarter to learn about the enslaved population living at Ben Lomond in the years before the Civil War. Visit spaces not ordinarily open to the public, and participate in hands-on activities to learn about some of the chores that enslaved men, women, and children were expected to complete.

Learn how, under slavery, they were forced to live emotionally and physically challenging lives in which freedom and choice were taken away. Tours will be offered on the hour from 11am-4pm. Ben Lomond Historic Site is located at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, VA 20109; admission is $5 per person.

February 25

Barnes House Hard Hat Tours

Get a hard hat tour of Prince William County’s newest “old” building. The Barnes House was the home to an African American family after the Civil War. Learn about the family’s amazing history during the Reconstruction-era and about the restoration of the building. This is a rare opportunity to see preservation in action!

Tours will take place at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm. Barnes House is located at the Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries, VA; $5 suggested donation.