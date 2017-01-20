Police find kids, drugs, “deplorable” conditions inside Manassas area home

From Prince William County Police Department:

On January 14, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into alleged child neglect which was reported to have occurred at a home located on Alleghany Rd in Manassas. During the execution of a search warrant at the residence, evidence of narcotics use was located, in addition to, deplorable living conditions. Child Protective Services responded and removed three children, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, and 3-month-old girl, from the home. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mahad Farah ABDI and Makiya Shaneeya Brenda CLARK, were arrested.

Arrested on January 14:

Mahad Farah ABDI, 37, of the 7500 block of Alleghany Rd in Manassas

Charged with 4 counts of cruelty and injury to children and 1 count felony child neglect & abuse

Makiya Shaneeya Bre CLARK, 26, of the 7500 block of Alleghany Rd in Manassas

Charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children and 1 count felony child neglect & abuse

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Both Held WITHOUT Bond