News Not since the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001 has there been so much traffic at Manassas airport
MANASSAS, Va. — This is the most aircraft traffic the Manassas Regional Airport has seen for an inauguration event since the airport director Juan Rivera in his past 16 years working at the airport.
Airport staff told Potomac Local the airport had 141 reservations for the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.
PL: Why do you think this increase in reservations occurred? Marketing efforts? Word of mouth?
Rivera: “I would like to say I definitively knew, more than likely a combination of both. The airport…[has] made an earnest effort to let people know that we provide excellent service and we are in close proximity to Washington, D.C.
Rivera: “We have 128 on the ramp, and approximately 45 drop and goes.”
“This is an increase in comparison to a regular day at the airport? I would say that over the past 48 hours our daily operations doubled. Increase vs. previous presidential inaugurations? I have been here for 16 years and have witnessed three inaugurations; this has been the most traffic we have seen for an Inauguration,” Rivera stated in an email.
The last time there was this much traffic at the city’s airport was the three weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, we’re told.
