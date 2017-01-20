News Bystander wounded in gun fight
From Prince William County Police Department:
Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation – On January 18 at 6:13PM, officers responded to the 3600 block of Wharf Ln in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting in progress. A short time later, a 20-year-old woman of Triangle was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Responding officers provided immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected survive.
Further investigation revealed that there was a fight in the above area. During the encounter, two men brandished handguns and began shooting at each other then fled the area. Officers later learned that a nearby residence was struck by a bullet resulting from the incident.
Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery and Gang Units identified the parties involved and obtained warrants for their arrests. One of suspects, identified as Roy Reginald GATES, was arrested without incident. Attempts to locate the second suspect, JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, have been unsuccessful.
The investigation continues.
Wanted: [Photo from September 2016]
JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, 19, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle
Described as a black male, 5’08”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes
Wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Arrested on January 18:
Roy Reginald GATES, 29, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle
Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm
Court Date: March 7, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Pictured in order above: Gates, and McQueen
