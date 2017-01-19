Sex assault victim found in Walmart dressing room

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 14, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sergeant D.R. Colona responded to a disturbance in the area of the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road. The reporting party stated a female friend was hiding in the woman’s dressing room in an attempt to elude a man who was “stalking” her. The caller contacted the Sheriff’s Office after receiving a Facebook message from her friend and further advised the man was driving a gold van.

As Sergeant Colona arrived in the parking lot, he observed a gold Dodge Caravan and ran the vehicle tags which returned to a 2000 green Honda. A white male was sitting in the van. Sergeant Colona made contact and identified him as Patrick Stambler. Mr. Stambler advised that he was looking for a co-worker who he was giving a ride home.

Simultaneously, Deputy L.E. Neal arrived on the scene and entered the store to look for the female. She was soon located and explained to Deputy Neal that she had been assaulted by a co-worker whom she had just met that day. The man had offered her a ride home from work and on the way, they agreed to get food from McDonalds. As they approached McDonald’s, they stopped at a nearby traffic light. The male then put his hand down the female victim’s shirt. Later in the drive-thru line he exposed himself and placed his hand on her head in an attempted forcible sodomy. She recoiled from both acts telling the male not to touch her. She then told Mr. Stambler she needed to make a purchase at Walmart. While in the store the victim went into the bathroom, removed her jacket and hat and altered her hairstyle in an effort to change her appearance. She then went to the woman’s dressing room and messaged her friend for help.

Patrick Brian Stambler, age 33 of Ranch Drive in Spotsylvania, VA, was charged with Attempted Forcible Sodomy and Sexual Battery. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.