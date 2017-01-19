Five-week sewer rehabilitation project begins in Triangle

From the Prince William County Service Authority:

The Prince William County Service Authority began sewer main rehabilitation work this week in the Oakdale Circle area off of Old Triangle Road in Triangle.

The work is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. Because this rehabilitation work does not involve digging up the road, there will not be a significant interruption to the flow of traffic.

The rehab project involves lining the inside of the pipe with a hard, resin-like substance called Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) that prevents the intrusion of tree roots and adds decades of life to the sewer main.

Last month, the Service Authority lined more than 6,800 feet of sewer main across Prince William County, and video inspected another 10 miles of pipe.