Manassas police charged Jenkins in $13,000 jewelry heist

From Manassas City police:

Larceny – Arrest

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Pink House Antiques & Collectables, located at 9201 Prescott Ave, in reference to a shoplifting that had just occurred. A store employee told officers that an adult male subject entered the store and inquired about some jewelry. When the employee stepped away from the jewelry counter to tend to another customer, the suspect allegedly took several pieces of jewelry, valued together at $13,000, and fled the store. Using the description provided, officers located the suspect, Walter E. JENKINS, 37, of 7809 Pine St, Manassas, Va. 20111 on the 9000 block of Centreville Rd and placed him into custody without incident. JENKINS was charged with Grand Larceny, held without bond, and has a pending court date of Jan. 31, 2017. [Photo unavailable]

Larceny – Arrest

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 16, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to The Home Depot, located at 8805 Liberia Ave, for a report of a shoplifting. An employee at the store told officers that the accused allegedly took two drills, valued together at $258, concealed them, and left the store. Using the description provided, officers located the suspect, Jeffrey FRYE, 44, of 13101 Tazanari Way #304, Woodbridge, Va. 22192 at approximately 5:45 p.m. in a wooded area behind the 8600 block of Phoenix Dr and took him into custody. FRYE has a pending court date of Feb. 28, 2017. [Photo unavailable]