Keller Williams Realty in Manassas is holding a job fair and vendor showcase on Saturday, January 21 from 9 AM until 1 PM at the Keller Williams Realty Manassas building at 8100 Ashton Ave. Suite 103 Manassas VA 20109.

There will be local employers looking to hire new associates, small businesses looking to expand, and vendors presenting their products and services who are also looking to connect with new partners.

The event will be open to employers/vendors starting at 8:00 am for setup.

This is a golden opportunity to come out and support small and local businesses. All profits from this function will go to Stillbrave to help support children and families with cancer. www.stillbrave.org.

We are charging our vendors a small $10 fee and attendees are free. We will also have a small refreshment table that should result in a small profit. After our expenses we will donate the proceeds to Still Brave. We have work with them previously and feel that public awareness of this fabulous organization is benefit.