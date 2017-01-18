NOVA, GW to host Academic Pathways to Technology Careers forum

Submitted:

Discover a myriad of careers available in the information technology industry at Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge Campus open forum, Academic Pathways to Technology Careers on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 2645 College Drive in Woodbridge.

In partnership with The George Washington University (GW), NOVA-Woodbridge will host an interactive workshop for those interested in exploring a career in information systems technology, integrated information, science and/or technology. Faculty and staff from GW and NOVA-Woodbridge, along with industry partners from the Telos Corporation, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Institute for Defense Analysis, Booz Allen Hamilton and Women in Technology & Enterprise will present information on the skills and qualifications required for new hires in the field. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with representatives from each organization in addition to speaking with NOVA and GW admissions and financial aid departments.

During the Fall 2016 semester, NOVA first partnered with GW to offer two bachelor’s degree completion programs in Cybersecurity andIntegrated Information, Science and Technology (IIST) at the Woodbridge Campus. The collaborative effort to form a 2-plus-2 transfer agreement between NOVA and GW has been established to detail the required set of courses to be completed at NOVA in order for students to transfer to GW. Students who successfully complete an associate degree in IT or Cybersecurity or 60 credit hours of suitable coursework, can transfer to GW with a junior standing.

Academic Pathways to Technology Careers forum is open to the public and will be held in the Black Box Theatre of NOVA-Woodbridge Arts & Sciences Building (WAS). Parking is free in any B lot on campus. Lunch will be provided for all registered guest. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/academic-pathways-to-technology-careers-registration-30254618378. Registration will be accepted through Jan. 27.