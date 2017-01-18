‘5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients were impacted’ by Sentara data breach

From Sentara spokesman Peter J. Sengenberger:

A total of 5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients were impacted, with the majority of patients being in the Hampton Roads area. Sentara is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a leading cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident. To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, the vendor has informed Sentara that it is enhancing its system security. In addition, Sentara continually strengthens policies and procedures and invests in technologies which protect our information technology systems. Because this is security related, we will not be sharing publicly what those enhancements or technologies are.

We are taking this situation very seriously and our primary concern and focus is on supporting those directly affected. Patients who have not received a letter and want to confirm whether they are affected or have questions can call 844-319-0134, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST (excluding national holidays).