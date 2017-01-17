Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

48°

Menu

News
Work underway on new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on January 17, 2017 at 9:13 am Leave a Comment
restorewoodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — There is new construction happening ahead of the opening of a new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge. 

Work is underway on the facade of an old Food Lion store at 13989 Noblewood Plaza, where the new ReStore will be located at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road.

We’re told the landlord is doing the work. 

From Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Director Traci DeGroat:

It is the Landlord. They haven’t turned over the site to us yet. Once they are done with their work and give us possession, we’ll have 90 days to do our work. 

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County last year took over an old Food Lion store in Manassas, at the corner of Dumfries Road and Hastings Drive. 

 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Dale City Local, News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...