News Work underway on new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — There is new construction happening ahead of the opening of a new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge.
Work is underway on the facade of an old Food Lion store at 13989 Noblewood Plaza, where the new ReStore will be located at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road.
We’re told the landlord is doing the work.
From Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Director Traci DeGroat:
It is the Landlord. They haven’t turned over the site to us yet. Once they are done with their work and give us possession, we’ll have 90 days to do our work.
Habitat for Humanity Prince William County last year took over an old Food Lion store in Manassas, at the corner of Dumfries Road and Hastings Drive.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016