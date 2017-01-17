Work underway on new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — There is new construction happening ahead of the opening of a new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Woodbridge.

Work is underway on the facade of an old Food Lion store at 13989 Noblewood Plaza, where the new ReStore will be located at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road.

We’re told the landlord is doing the work.

From Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Director Traci DeGroat:

It is the Landlord. They haven’t turned over the site to us yet. Once they are done with their work and give us possession, we’ll have 90 days to do our work.

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County last year took over an old Food Lion store in Manassas, at the corner of Dumfries Road and Hastings Drive.