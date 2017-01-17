News We want your Inauguration photos
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President on Friday.
The Inauguration ceremony begins in the front steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. at 11:30 a.m.
Be an on the scene reporter and keep us up to date by sending us your photos of Inauguration activities as you head around town on Friday from traffic conditions on the roads and rails, U.S. flag-waving supporters on the National Mall, or protesters lining the sidewalks.
Email photos to potomaclocal@gmail.com, Tweet them to @PotomacLocal, or share them on our Facebook page.
