I hope you have a moment to read Virginia National Ballet’s newest press release announcing two World Premiers coming in February at the Hylton, and our inclusion in the Virginia Commission for the Arts 2017-18 Touring Directory.

The performances are BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (a hard rock ballet to the music of Queen) and LA BOHEME (based on the gorgeous opera by Puccini, accompanied live by the OLD BRIDGE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA).

If you could help us to spread the word about the performances, we would be most grateful!