Treasurer, Commissioner of Revenue on ballot this year in Manassas Park

by Potomac Local on January 17, 2017 at 9:21 am
manassas park city hall

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Candidates seeking to run for the offices of City of Manassas Park Treasurer or Commissioner of the Revenue can pick up information packets at the city’s voter registration office.

From City of Manassas Park Director of Elections Patricia Brendel:

 

The two positions will be on the ballot November 7, 2017.  One is for the office of the Treasurer and the other is for the Commissioner of Revenue.  The deadline to file paperwork to run for those office’s  is 7:00pm on June 13, 2017; this also happens to be the same day as the June Primary.  Packets are available for anyone interested in running for either of these offices.

