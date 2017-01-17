How are Prince William County’s “Little Free Libraries” doing?

From Prince William County Library Foundation Board member Candi Johnson:

“First, let me say that the program is doing great. Many of our Little Library creators are reporting a large turnover of the books in their Little Libraries. Mom’s Organic Market is actually asking for book donations to fuel their ever-growing need. Earnie Porta is also reporting a big turnover in his Little Library in Occoquan and others are reporting the same thing.

From Prince William County Library Board of Trustees member Patti Beattie:

“Though I have been a patron of the library system since becoming a Prince William County resident in 2000, I am a very recent appointee to the Library Board of Trustees and as such did not hear about the initiative originally.

I have seen one Free Little Library location around the community and it did not seem to be getting much use or traffic based upon appearances. The shop that was presenting it had it on the covered porch of their store which is housed in an old home in Occoquan. Though it was under cover of a porch, the elements did seem to be having an effect on the materials.

I also did not see any evidence of information about the public library system presented there and think that should be the case, thus offering this “free library” and encouraging use of our wonderful library system where access is free, too.”