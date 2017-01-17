‘I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m.’ for Trump Inauguration

From Virginia State Police:

Virginia Vehicular Restrictions:

· I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m. on January 20. HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural parade.

· HOV restrictions will be lifted on I-66 (as well as on I-395 when the lanes reopen Friday evening).

· I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic.

· Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only.

· Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic.

· North Washington Street at Montgomery Street (City of Alexandria) to Reagan National Airport will be open.

For street closures and restrictions within the District and Maryland, visit www.secretservice.gov/events/2017-Inaug/

To avoid congestion and travel delays, residents are encouraged to use Metro, Virginia Railway Express (VRE), and Amtrak for travel from Virginia into Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.

Those needing to travel are encouraged to seek alternate means of transportation and develop a backup route. For real-time Virginia traffic information, visit 511virginia.org or download the 511 mobile app.

Those in the Northern Virginia region not attending inaugural activities should anticipate and plan for potential traffic congestion and delays. Those needing to travel are encouraged to also seek alternate means of transportation or alternate traffic routes. For the real-time Virginia traffic information, click on the VDOT 511 Website or download the free 511 app.