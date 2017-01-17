Traffic ‘I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m.’ for Trump Inauguration
From Virginia State Police:
Virginia Vehicular Restrictions:
· I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m. on January 20. HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural parade.
· HOV restrictions will be lifted on I-66 (as well as on I-395 when the lanes reopen Friday evening).
· I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic.
· Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only.
· Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic.
· North Washington Street at Montgomery Street (City of Alexandria) to Reagan National Airport will be open.
For street closures and restrictions within the District and Maryland, visit www.secretservice.gov/events/2017-Inaug/
To avoid congestion and travel delays, residents are encouraged to use Metro, Virginia Railway Express (VRE), and Amtrak for travel from Virginia into Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.
Those needing to travel are encouraged to seek alternate means of transportation and develop a backup route. For real-time Virginia traffic information, visit 511virginia.org or download the 511 mobile app.
Those in the Northern Virginia region not attending inaugural activities should anticipate and plan for potential traffic congestion and delays. Those needing to travel are encouraged to also seek alternate means of transportation or alternate traffic routes. For the real-time Virginia traffic information, click on the VDOT 511 Website or download the free 511 app.
Changes to Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes
The reversal schedule on the 95 Express Lanes will be adjusted for the presidential inauguration on January 20 at the direction of the United States Secret Service.
The northbound 95 Express Lanes will begin closing for mid-day reversal at about 10 a.m., one hour earlier than the typical workday reversal. The Lanes are expected to fully reopen to traffic in the southbound direction by about noon.
Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal during the morning hours due to increased travel to Washington, D.C. Drivers are reminded to travel with caution and plan their trip on the Express Lanes by checking road conditions and current tolls at ExpressLanes.com or using the free Express Lanes mobile app.
The I-395 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes will be closed to all traffic at 3 a.m. on January 20 and re-open following the inaugural parade. Customers traveling northbound on the 95 Express Lanes will be directed back onto the regular lanes on I-95 near Edsall Road during the HOV closure.
The entry ramp to the southbound 95 Express Lanes from the regular lanes on I-95 near Edsall Road will remain closed until the HOV lanes are reopened during the evening of January 20. Customers who want to enter the southbound 95 Express Lanes can do so via the regular lanes just after the Franconia-Springfield Parkway.
PRTC OmniRide
Our OmniRide buses that normally travel in the I-95 corridor will drop off and pick up passengers at Franconia-Springfield Metro, and our OmniRide buses that normally travel in the I-66 corridor will drop off and pick up passengers at the Tysons Corner Metro Station.
Also for those who need to travel between Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening, our OmniRide buses will be operating under the General Emergency Service Plan for non-Weather-Related Events. Details here:
http://www.prtctransit.org/myprtc/service-updates/service_updates.php?docid=582
Planning Ahead
- Creating a personal transportation plan is essential to ensure the safest and most efficient travel experience in the Northern Virginia region on Inauguration Day.
o Visit the https://www.wmata.com/service/rail or https://inauguration.dc.gov to determine public transportation schedules, routes and fares. Create an itinerary with route numbers/names, pick-up locations and times, fares, transfer locations and drop-off locations for both your destination and return trip. Determine the round-trip fare (if applicable) and follow the transit/rail operator’s instructions for fare collection. For example, some services require exact change.
- To receive free emergency alerts and public notifications regarding the Inauguration, text the word “INAUG” to 888777. Text messaging fees may apply according to your cellular plan.
- Official Inauguration itineraries, events, tickets, etc., are available on the following sites:
- Presidential Inaugural Committee – http://www.58pic2017.org
- Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies – http://www.inaugural.senate.gov
- District Government – http://www.inauguration.dc.gov
- United States Secret Service – http://www.secretservice.gov
- Dress for Conditions – According to historical data compiled by the National Weather Service, the average temperature range for Jan. 20 is between the mid-to-upper 20s and the low-to-mid 40s. Check weather forecasts in advance at http://www.weather.gov/.
- Extra consideration should be given if planning to bring small children, elderly or anyone with a weakened immune system.
- Plan for walking long distances, long lines at security checkpoints, extensive standing, and large crowds.
- Drones, selfie sticks, toy guns and weapons of any kind are banned from the Inauguration ceremony. For a complete list of prohibited items and other Inaugural FAQs, go to https://www.58pic2017.org/faq
