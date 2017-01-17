From Prince William police:

Strangulation | Domestic Assault & Battery – On January 15 at 10:43AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1700 block of Shady River Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 24-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the throat and threw her against a wall. The parties eventually separated and the victim contacted police. The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was located and arrested a short time later without incident.

Arrested on January 15:

Juvar Ramone FLEMMING, 24, of the 1700 block of Shady River Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond