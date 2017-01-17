Ken Boddye aims to challenge incumbent Richard Anderson in Virginia’s 51st House of Delegates District.

Boddye submitted responses to our Project: Election survey posted below the jump.

Election information for 2017 from the Virginia Office of Elections:

Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

Finally, the jobs market. Developing partnerships between the board of county supervisors, developers, and businesses inside and outside of the state would be the first step. This would allow us to begin the process of attracting a much more diverse set of businesses to the district and to the county as a whole. With these businesses – coupled with improvements to our transit system and public schools – would come higher-end jobs which pay a quality wage and attract even more businesses to the area.

For education, channeling state funds into easing class sizes, improving infrastructure, and properly staffing for students with special needs. Decreasing the amount of required standardized/benchmark through legislation is also a must, as is fostering partnerships between high schools and local businesses to create avenues for vocational and technical training. Finally, development of a local teacher’s forum to give educators a voice in the decisions made by all levels of government.

Boddye : In the realm of transit, making investments to expand PRTC and provide multi-modal solutions for Prince William residents will go a long way in easing traffic congestion. Expanding bus service both cross-county and toward the beltway, developing light rail between key hubs within the county and to others, and offering easier access to the VRE and Fast Ferries are among the top ways to fix our transit issues.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?



Boddye: To me, a state legislator – especially in Virginia – is someone who wears many hats and is a dedicated problem-solver. Although creating, voting on, and passing laws are all prominent aspects of the office, I do not believe they are the only duties a delegate should have.

Among the other hats worn by a delegate is that of a community organizer. It isn’t enough to simply knock on doors and have town halls; an effective legislator is able to get the word out on important bills at the street level, ensuring that all constituents that he/she serves is aware of the legislation going through the General Assembly. The local party committee can serve as a conduit for this organizing, but it is imperative either way. Community organizing is also an effective tool in discovering and increasing public support for initiatives and legislation. Another hat is focused on networking. That means connecting various groups and individuals who are all working for the common good of the community. This includes but is not limited to: the board of county supervisors, the school board, PRTC, other municipalities, and the various state agencies which interact with them. This also includes serving as an advocate and firewall for those on the ground within those local institutions, such as the teachers, principals, county planners, and others who actually work for our communities day-in and day-out. Another one – a very important one – is a hat focused on public service. Being a public servant means doing more than just showing up to events for a photo op and then leaving; it means actually getting involved with the local non-profits, community organizations, churches, and charities that are serving the community. These organizations are specialists in providing help to those who need it most, and I believe it’s important for any elected official to at least have a working relationship with these organizations; ideally one based on serving alongside them toward common goals.

Finally – and most importantly – the role of a listener. Listening to the needs, concerns, and daily challenges of our constituents is key to finding the proper solutions to those challenges. No matter the political leanings of the elected official and his/her constituents, it is important to keep an open and honest line of communication built on trust.

All of these qualities boil down to leadership; the ability to take various individuals and groups throughout our communities, connect them, and harness their collective will and resources to affect positive change in the lives of our constituents.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?



Boddye: Due to my professional background in insurance, I will be able to look at existing insurance regulations and carrier best practices to ensure our current laws are properly protecting consumers while fostering a competitive and prosperous environment for retail agents and insurance carriers.

The condominium and homeowner association regulations are also another area I would work to improve; giving associations the autonomy to better their communities while also protecting the rights of individuals unit owners, homeowners, and tenants.

As an effective marketer, I would work tirelessly to advocate for our district and Prince William County as a whole. That means developing relationships with non-profit organizations, other elected officials, businesses, and developers; these relationships would then allow us to attract better businesses to the area, secure grants and other funding for the investments we need. These marketing skills would also be employed to convince my fellow legislators of the value in supporting legislation which helps our constituents here in Prince William.

As someone with a community organizing background, being able to mobilize support and awareness of legislation – no matter what level of government – would also be another asset I would bring. The end goal would be presenting my positions and solutions in a transparent and engaging way which the average citizen would be able to get involved with.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well informed and understands the workings of state government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency?

Boddye: No, but a lot of that is no fault to those average citizens. Folks have busy lives, and we have not created an easily-accessible way in which they can get involved and educate themselves on our political process. Some media sources would also focus on sensationalism rather than politics as well, and that plays a role in keeping those citizens away from how their government works.